Centre for Social Development members endorse Modi for Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Over 200 members of advocacy institution Centre for Social Development (CSD), including academicians, Friday endorsed the initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and wished him for his victory in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.In a statement, the CSD said all its members are extremely delighted and happily endorsed the initiatives and programmes launched by the government under the leadership of Modi."We all the academicians, teachers and research scholars of CSD willingly accepted and endorsed all social, economic, cultural, national programmes launched by the NDA government," the statement said, which was issued along with a list of its 211 members.The CSD is a platform for the academic fraternity committed to advocate, care and protect the academic interests of the society belonging to SCs, STs and OBCs, the statement said. PTI JTR JTR SOMSOM