'Centre for Technology and Policing' to be set up in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) A 'Centre for Technology and Policing' (CTP) will be set up in the city with the help of IIT-Delhi which will assist police in identifying appropriate technology for crime investigations, maintenance of law and order, among others.A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed Monday in the presence of Lt Governor Anil Baijal between registrar, IIT-Delhi and additional CP, (Cyber and Technology) for the CTP to be set up at the Okhla campus of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi.According to an official statement, the CTP will assist the Delhi Police in identifying appropriate technology for crime investigations, maintenance of law and order, traffic management, administration, intelligence gathering and citizen services. The Centre will provide research-based inputs to give various ways in which the technologies can be adopted and accepted by different stakeholders, the LG office said in the statement.The LG stated that to keep pace with technology development, it has become necessary to involve different stakeholders from research organisations, universities and private organisations operating in specialised fields. PTI BUN KJ