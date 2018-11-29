Centre got case registered against Jain for working for regularising unauthorised colonies: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday alleged that the BJP-ruled Centre got a case registered against his cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain for working for regularising Delhi's unauthorised colonies.He also attacked the BJP, saying it is an "enemy" of the people of the city.Kejriwal's comments came hours after the Centre granted sanction to the CBI to prosecute Jain in a case related to alleged possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party has not got this case registered against the Delhi PWD and Urban Development Minister Jain, but against every person living in unauthorised colonies.Jain is also the Health minister of Delhi."Satyendar Jain made a scheme for regularisation of unauthorised colonies. The Centre did not pass it, instead it got a case registered against Jain."The BJP is strictly against the regularisation of unauthorised colonies. The BJP is enemy of Delhiites. Modi ji is harmful for Delhi," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.The CBI has claimed that Jain allegedly purchased 200 bighas of agricultural land in the names of companies controlled by him in Delhi during lasts five years and "laundered black money" to the tune of several crore of rupees."The Ministry of Home Affairs has granted sanction of prosecution to prosecute Satyendra Kumar Jain, Minister in Government of NCT of Delhi, in a case registered by CBI in August 24, 2017 for acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income," the official said. PTI BUN KJ