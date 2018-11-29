Centre grants sanction to prosecute Delhi minister Satyendar Kumar Jain

(Eds: Adding two paras) New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The Centre has granted sanction to the CBI to prosecute Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain in a case related to alleged possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, officials said Thursday. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, which has strained ties with the BJP-led central government, reacted strongly with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming the case was registered against Jain as he was working for the regularisation of the city's unauthorised colonies. Kejriwal hit out at the BJP, saying it is an "enemy" of the people of Delhi. A top central government official said the Ministry of Home Affairs has "granted sanction of prosecution to prosecute Satyendra Kumar Jain, Minister in Government of NCT of Delhi, in a case registered by CBI in August 24, 2017 for acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income". The case was registered against Jain, his wife Poonam, his alleged associates -- Ajeet Prasad Jain, Vaibhav Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain and Ankush Jain. Four companies -- Prayas Info Solutions, Akinchan Developers, Managalyatan Projects and Indo Metal Impex Pvt Limited -- were also named in the FIR. "It has been alleged that the minister, while functioning as a public servant, has amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the extent of Rs 1.62 crore (approx) during the period of February 14, 2015 to May 31, 2017. His wife and associates have allegedly abetted the commission of the offence," a CBI spokesperson had said after the FIR last year. While seeking the sanction to prosecute Jain, the CBI has alleged that Jain allegedly purchased 200 bigha of agricultural land in the names of companies controlled by him in Delhi during lasts five years and "laundered black money" to the tune of several crore of rupees. The CBI said during the enquiry, it was found that the minister and his associates were allegedly involved in money laundering to the tune of Rs 4.63 crore during 2015-16 through shell companies based in Delhi. "This apart, before becoming public servant, he was allegedly involved in laundering of Rs 11.78 crore during the years 2010-12 through these companies as well as other companies also based in New Delhi," it said. The CBI has alleged that the minister had control over these companies either in the form of being one of the directors or by holding one-third of shares of the companies in his name or in the names of his family members/others, another official said. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also probing the role of Jain in an alleged money laundering cum hawala case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and has questioned him at least twice in the past. Officials said Jain's role in the over Rs 11 crore money laundering instance, along with others, is being investigated and some assets may also be attached in this case. PTI NAB BUN ABS ACB NES RT