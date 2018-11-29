Centre grants sanction to prosecute Delhi Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The Centre has granted sanction to the CBI to prosecute Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain in a case related to alleged possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, officials said Thursday.The CBI has claimed that Jain allegedly purchased 200 bighas of agricultural land in the names of companies controlled by him in Delhi during lasts five years and "laundered black money" to the tune of several crore of rupees."Ministry of Home Affairs has granted sanction of prosecution to prosecute Satyendra Kumar Jain, Minister in Government of NCT of Delhi, in a case registered by CBI in August 24, 2017 for acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income," the official said. PTI NAB ACBRCJ