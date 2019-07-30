Centre handed over to CBI probe into road accident involving Unnao rape survivor

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The Centre on Tuesday handed over to the CBI probe into a road accident in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and her two aunts killed, officials said. An order from the Department of Personnel and Training accessed by the PTI said the case is being handed over to the agency to probe "abetment and conspiracies" into the accident. The 19-year-old woman had accused BJP MLA from Unnao Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her. The rape case is being probed by the CBI, they said. On Sunday, the woman, her family and lawyer were travelling in a car was hit by an overspeeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing two members and leaving her and the advocate critically injured. The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday filed a murder case against Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident after the rape survivor's family filed a complaint, alleging "conspiracy". Sengar, a four-time MLA from UP's Bangermau, was arrested last year in April. PTI ABS/ABN AAR