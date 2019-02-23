Centre in poll mode, should instead focus on probing Pulwama attack: Akhilesh

By Abhinav Pandey(Eds: Updates with more details, quotes; fresh intro) Allahabad (UP), Feb 23 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged Saturday the Centre appears to be in "poll mode" ahead of the Lok Sabha election and hence not bothered about investigating the terrorist attack in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF soldiers died.He said the government should probe how ammunition reached the suicide bomber, how he managed to dodge the security cordon and rammed his vehicle into the bus carrying CRPF personnel."Centre, it seems, is in poll mode and that is why it is not delving into details and reasons of the attack," Yadav said, when asked about the attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Feb 14."The news reports which are coming have created doubts about the government," he said.The Jaish-e-Mohammad attacker had dodged the security around the 78-bus convoy carrying CRPF personnel to Kashmir Valley and rammed his explosives-laden vehicle into one of the buses.It was one of the deadliest attacks on security personnel in the Valley.The BJP-led government at the Centre has vowed to punish those behind the attack and those supporting terrorism.On Saturday, Yadav called for a "long-term strategy" to counter terrorism."What lesson is given to Pakistan? What about China and others supporting it," he said.The SP chief demanded Rs 1-crore compensation each by the Centre and the UP government to the martyrs from the state.On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Kumbh on Sunday, Yadav said, "Now the tents are uprooted and saints have left, who will give blessings to him."He promised he will ensure better arrangements for Kumbh Mela, if voted to power.Days after being prevented by the UP government from flying to Allahabad on grounds of law and order, Yadav told PTI the BJP government in the state was functioning in an "autocratic" manner.The former chief minister is in Allahabad to visit the family of CRPF personnel Mahesh Yadav, who was killed in Pulwama attack, and Samajwadi Party youth-wing members injured in clashes with police during a protest against their chief being stopped from visiting the city.Asked about the Feb 12 incident, he said, "They didn't have a reason to stop me. They could not produce a valid reason while preventing me to board the flight to attend a students' programme.""I abide by law, I didn't go."But if the government is so powerful, why it couldn't stop those businessmen who fled abroad with our money. Does it mean they fled with their (government's) help," Yadav asked.Those who fled the country were BJP's "friends", he alleged, adding, the BJP is fighting a political battle by "misusing" the government machinery.Yadav had claimed he was stopped at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow by police to prevent him from visiting Allahabad to attend a students' programme in Allahabad University. The issue had rocked the state assembly.The SP chief asked students to become "booth soldiers" for his party to defeat the BJP in Lok Sabha polls that must be held by May."Now it's your responsibility to give a befitting reply to the BJP government, which is functioning in an autocratic manner. You all become booth soldiers and ensure BJP's defeat," he said. PTI ABN ABHABH