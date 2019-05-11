Centre, J-K administration has failed in upkeep of Srinagar-Jammu highway: NC

Srinagar, May 11 (PTI) The Centre and the governor's administration in Jammu and Kashmir have "miserably failed" in the upkeep of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the National Conference (NC) alleged Saturday. The highway is the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, and it was reopened for traffic on Friday night after being closed for two days due to landslides in Ramban district."Even a drizzle detaches the Valley from the rest of the country.The government of India and the incumbent administration with all their men and machinery have miserably failed in the upkeep the important stretch of road connecting Jammu to Srinagar. "It seems that the government has given up before the vagaries of weather," NC general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said here.He said at a time, when the world has embarked on a mission to provide easier intercontinental connectivity, people in this part of the globe still hanker for basic essentials and edibles due to intermittent highway closures."It was after 50 hours of blockage that the sole highway connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country was opened for traffic on Friday night after (it was closed due to) landslides in Ramban district.The blockage resulted in various perishable items getting ruined... "Traders continue to be at the receiving end of all this. Not just that such intermittent round-the-year blockages create shortage of essential items in the Valley," Sagar said.There has been no headway in other road projects to connect Jammu to Srinagar, he claimed, adding that it is an embarrassment that even after 73 years of Independence, no progress has been made to connect Kashmir with the rest of country through another all-weather road."The need of the hour is to upgrade the Mughal road so that it could act as a parallel link to Kashmir, but to our dismay nothing has been done in this direction."The incumbent governor's administration and the former BJP-PDP government miserably failed to develop the Mughal road as an all-weather route.The idea of having a tunnel on the Mughal road was also brushed under the carpet," Sagar said.The Mughal road, connects the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu region with Shopian in south Kashmir.The governor's administration is in "slumber and has shut its eyes and ears to the mounting woes of people" in the wake of highway closures, he said. "I urge both the government of India and the incumbent state administration to ensure steady vehicular movement on the sole highway connecting Srinagar to Jammu. "It is expected of the government in the upkeep the highways and initiate time-bound work on other routes connecting Kashmir to other parts of the country," the NC leader said.He also urged the state administration to establish sufficient checking points on the Mughal Road in order to avoid stranding of vehicles.PTI SSB ANBANBANB