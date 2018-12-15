Centre lays foundation stone of Rs 100 crore-IHAMP in J&K's Doda

Jammu, Dec 15 (PTI) Union ministers Shripad Yesso Naik and Jitendra Singh Saturday laid the foundation stone of the Institute of High-Altitude Medicinal Plants in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said. The Institute of High-Altitude Medicinal Plants (IHAMP) is coming up at a cost of Rs 100 crore. It will act as a pioneering centre for the research of medicinal plants and also help farmers in their cultivation via scientific ways, he said.The spokesman said the project would also work towards introduction of new technologies in the cultivation of local medicinal plants through intensive research, training and capacity-building of farmers.Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik and Minister of State for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh later inaugurated a special camp for registration under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, he said. As many as 200 beneficiaries were enrolled under the scheme and were given golden cards on the spot, the spokesman added. PTI TAS SRY