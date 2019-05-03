Centre, Maha govt committed to ensuring Naxals don't succeed in future: Ahir

Hyderabad, May 3 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir Friday asserted the Centre and the Maharashtra government would make all efforts to ensure thatNaxals do not succeed in their plans again like they did at Gadchiroli two days ago.Sixteen people, including 15 policemen, were killed when Naxals blew up their vehicle by triggering an IED in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district Wednesday.The incident is very tragic and is seen as a challenge by the government, Ahir said."We are not going to spare anybody... We had succeeded in putting an effective check on Naxals. Out of frustration, they came up with this audacious act, resulting in supreme sacrifice of our jawans," Ahir told PTI here."They may have succeeded in their plan as of now. But, the Centre and the state are committed to ensuring that they don't succeed in future," he said when asked about the deadly attack in Gadchiroli.The Centre would support the state government and give whatever force and equipment the latter seeks, the Union Minister said. PTI SJR RS SS NSDNSD