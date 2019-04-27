Centre misusing CBI, giving political colour to sugar mill case: Mayawati

(Eds: Incorporating more quotes) Lucknow, Apr 27 (PTI) BSP chief Mayawati Saturday accused the Centre of misusing the CBI during elections, saying the case pertaining to the sale of 21 state-owned sugar mills during her tenure as Uttar Pradesh chief minister was being given a political colour. Her remarks came after the CBI registered an FIR and six preliminary enquiries to probe alleged irregularities in the sale of the 21 sugar mills. "In this election, the BJP is misusing government institutions including the CBI, which has never happened earlier. The case pertaining to the sugar mills is being given a political colour, and this is an example of gross misuse of the CBI," she alleged. "The department concerned sold the sugar mills. If there is any shortcoming, then it can be probed. But, the timing is wrong, and the action carried out during the election is misguiding people. The public must remain alert about this conspiracy," Mayawati told reporters here during a press conference. The sale of the sugar mills in 2011-12 led to a loss of Rs 1,179 crore to the state exchequer, according to officials.The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state had recommended a CBI probe in the matter on April 12 last year.The agency has not named as accused any official of the Uttar Pradesh government or any politician of the state, the officials said. "It seems that the Centre is doing all this out of frustration, owing to the success of 'mahagathbandhan' in the election. The CBI has once again been used as a parrot. In the audit objections pertaining to sale of sugar mills or in the report of the Lokayukta, there are no adverse comments against the chief minister," the BSP supremo said. "This makes it clear that the Centre is hatching a conspiracy with the help of the the CBI," she alleged. Seven private persons, who had allegedly submitted forged documents during the purchase of the UP State Sugar Corporation Ltd mills, have been booked by the agency, the officials said. The state government had sought a CBI investigation into the sale of the 21 sugar mills, and forgery and cheating in the purchase of seven closed mills in Deoria, Bareilly, Laxmi Ganj, Hardoi, Ramkola, Chittauni and Barabanki, the officials said.The case was being probed by Lucknow Police.It is alleged that the Mayawati-led government had sold the 21 mills, including 10 operational ones, below market price, which led to a loss of Rs 1,179 crore, the officials said.About the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the BSP chief said, "Going by the voting trends, no one can stop the SP-BSP-RLD alliance from winning. The BJP is resorting to new tricks, especially in Uttar Pradesh, but the truth is that they have failed." PTI NAV SNESNE