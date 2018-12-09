Centre mulls banning use of burnt clay bricks in its construction projects

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The Centre is planning to ban use of burnt clay bricks in its construction projects across the country, a move aimed at giving a boost to environment-friendly products.According to an official, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has directed the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to examine whether burnt clay bricks can be banned for use in its construction projects.Following the ministry's directions, the CPWD has sought a feedback from its officials concerned and asked them to submit the same by December 11.The CPWD is the largest construction agency of the Centre. It mostly constructs office buildings of central government, autonomous bodies among others acrossthe country."There are technologies available to produce environment-friendly bricks by utilisation of waste materialTo give a boost to environment-friendly products and waste material, the ministry has directed CPWD to examine whether burnt clay bricks can be banned for use in its works," a senior official told PTI.Traditional brick kilns cause air pollution as they use coal in brick-making process.In October this year, the Supreme Court-appointed EPCA pushed NCR states to ensure that all brick kilns implement the "zig-zag" technology, as specified by the Ministry of Environment and Forests, which can reduce emissions by 80 per cent.Also in April this year, the National Green Tribunal had slammed Delhi and neighbouring states for not filing their reply on a plea alleging that illegal operation of brick kilns has resulted in severe air and water pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR). PTI BUN DVDV