Centre relaxes height norms for STs, Gorkhas of Northeast applying for

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The Centre, in a bid to remove "discrimination", has relaxed height norms in a few categories for male candidates from the Northeast applying for posts of constables and sub-inspectors in central paramilitary forces.In a communication, the Home Ministry said the decision has been taken to maintain uniformity in height norms of male Gorkhas and male Schedule Tribes candidates of the Northeastern region.Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said with this relaxation, large numbers of youths from the Northeast and Gorkhas will be recruited in central paramilitary forces."Ministry of Home Affairs has taken a historic decision to remove discrimination in height norms for the STs of North-East India & Gorkhas for recruitment in Central Armed Forces," Rijiju tweeted.According to the revised norms, the height of male ST candidates from the Northeast for recruitment as constables should be 157 cm instead of 162.5 cm.Similarly, the height of male Gorkhas and male Schedule Tribes aspirants from the Northeast for the posts of Sub-Inspector in paramilitary forces and Assistant Sub Inspector in Central Industrial Security Force should be 157 cm instead of 165 cm (for SI) and 162.5 cm (for ASI) respectively.The new height norms will be applicable to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Assam Rifles (AR) and comes into immediate effect. PTI ACB ZMN