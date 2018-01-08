Centre releases Rs 8.96 cr to Andhra Pradesh under the SRE

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The Centre has released Rs 8.96 crore to Andhra Pradesh under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme, which is being given to states facing extremist violence, an official said.

As per the SRE guidelines, the amount is given if there is existence of and activities by one or more of the organisations which were banned under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Eight districts of Andhra Pradesh are hit by the Naxal violence. They are: Anantapur, East Godawari, Guntur, Kurnool, Prakasam, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram, the official said.

The amount is given for procurement of arms, ammunition, vehicles and technical equipment for state police forces. PTI ACB TIR