Centre sanctions 173 Cr for DPRs for 58 national highways in HP: CM

Shimla, Feb 7 (PTI) The union government has sanctioned Rs 173 crore for detailed project reports (DPR) for 58 national highways in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur stated in state Assembly Thursday. Replying to a question raised by the leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, the CM said the centre sanctioned Rs 173.75 crore for the DPRs.He further stated that the issue of declaring 69 highways and one other road as national highway in principle had been taken up with the centre.The issue of approval of draft alignment report of 54 roads and declaring them as national highways is also under consideration of the Centre, he added.The process of acquiring land for these national highways has not yet been started, the CM said, adding the issue of applying 'Factor 2' for acquiring land is under consideration of the state government.