Centre sanctions Rs 1,040 crore for greening activities in Punjab ��

Chandigarh, Aug 29 (PTI) The Centre on Thursday sanctioned Rs 1,040 crore for compensatory afforestation and other green activities in Punjab. The funds were approved for the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA). Punjab Forest Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot received a sanction letter to this effect from Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar in New Delhi, a state government release said here. The Union minister also appreciated efforts of the state government to make afforestation a mass movement with schemes like Ghar Ghar Hariyali and planting of 550 saplings in each village to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. The state intended to utilise this money in a phased manner to realise its five-year plan to increase its green cover as per directives of the Chief Minister, the release said. The environment ministry on Thursday released over Rs 47,000 crore to 27 states for compensatory afforestation and other green activities, including the prevention of forest fires, biodiversity management and soil conservation. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had written to Prakash Javadekar on August 19, urging the Union Minister to direct officials concerned to transfer the requisite funds to Punjab immediately so as to enable the state to carry out the activities as per provisions of the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Act, 2016. PTI SUN RDKRDK