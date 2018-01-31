Centre sanctions Rs 1,500 crore for organic farming in Ukhand

Dehradun, Jan 31 (PTI) The Centre has sanctioned Rs 1,500 crore for three years to promote organic farming in Uttarakhand.

The amount was sanctioned by Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh when Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat met him in New Delhi yesterday, an official release here said.

This is in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modis vision of developing Uttarakhand as an organic state which he spelt out during his visit to Kedarnath last year, it said.

The Union minister also cleared a proposal worth Rs 2,600 crore for the co-operative sector in the state. Of which, Rs 200 crore is meant for the reorganisation of sugar mills.

The co-operation extended by the Centre would strengthen the co-operative sector in the state in a major way, the chief minister said.