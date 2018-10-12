Centre sanctions Rs. 32.60 crores to HP for dairy sector

Shimla, Oct 12 (PTI) The Centre has sanctioned Rs 32.60 crore to Himachal Pradesh for strengthening the dairy sector, an official spokesperson said Friday. The amount was sanctioned in a meeting held in New Delhi Friday by the project sanctioning committee under the chairmanship of union Secretary, Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fishery department, Milkfed Chairman Nihal Chand Sharma said. HP Milk Federation proposed Rs 109 crore project to the centre and in the first phase, Rs32.60 crore has been sanctioned to the state, he added. He said that the Milkfed would set up two new plants at Mandi and Rampur having capacity of 50000 litres per day for ensuring hygienic milk production in the state. The Milkfed has recently entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Civil supplies Corporation to market its HIM ghee and HIM sweets through 5,000 shops of Civil supplies Corporation in the state, he added. The state government has also decided to open sale counters at all the bus stands in the state for which agreement has been signed with Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), Sharma added. PTI DJI MRMR