Centre seeks report on B'deshi actor allegedly campaigning for TMC

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The Centre Tuesday sought a report from theForeigner Regional Registration Officer, Kolkata, on a Bangladeshi actor allegedly campaigning for a Trinamool Congress candidate for the Lok Sabha polls, officials said.The move comes following reports that Bangladeshi starFerdous Ahmed, along with a few Indian actors, allegedly took part in campaigning for TMC's Raiganj candidate Kanhaiyalal Agarwal.The Foreigner Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) Kolkata has been asked to send a detailed report whether Ahmed has violated visa conditions by allegedly participating in the Lok Sabha poll campaigning.Ahmed is said to be visiting India on a Business Visa.The Bangladeshi film star was reportedly seen seeking votes for Agarwal at campaign rallies across Hemtabad and Karandighi near the Indo-Bangladesh border.TheFRROis responsible for providing visa services in the area under its jurisdiction. PTI ACB DPBDPB