Centre seeks separate reports from WB govt on political violence, doctors' strike

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) The Centre Saturday sought separate reports from the West Bengal government on political violence in the state which has claimed 160 lives in the past four years, and on the ongoing doctors' strike, officials said.A report has been sought from the West Bengal government on measures taken to contain political violence in the state and investigate such incidents so as to bring culprits to book, a home ministry official said.Another detailed report has been sought from the West Bengal government on the ongoing strike by the doctors which has crippled medical services in the state, the official said. PTI ACB TIRTIR