Centre sends team to Kerala after 7-year-old tests positive for West Nile virus

/RNew Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) A central team has been sent to Kerala, where a seven-year-old boy has reportedly tested positive for vector-borne West Nile virus, to review the situation and also help the district administration in its prevention and management.The virus is transmitted to humans through a mosquito bite and is mostly reported in North America. Affected people complain of fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, occasionally skin rash and swollen lymph glands.The boy from Malappuram district is undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital.A health ministry statement said the Centre is closely monitoring the situation and Union Health Minister J P Nadda has directed for all support to be extended to Kerala for prevention and management of the disease.Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan spoke to Additional Chief Secretary Rajeev Sadanandan in Kerala and took stock of public health measures for controlling the spread of the virus, the statement said.The Health Ministry has dispatched a four-member multi-disciplinary central team from National Centre for Disease Control. The team will support the state health authorities in managing the disease.The Indian Council of Medical Research has also been alerted and a close watch is being maintained at the central and state levels, the statement said."There are no reports available so far about the spread of this virus in other parts of the country," it said. PTI PLB GVS