Centre sets up panel to assess how to reserve seats in assembly, local bodies for Assamese

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The Centre has set up a high-level committee to assess the appropriate level of reservation of seats in the Assam Assembly and local bodies for the Assamese people, besides providing other safeguards.The move came days after the Union Cabinet took a decision in this effect as per the 1985 Assam Accord.The committee will be headed by headed by former Union tourism secretary M P Bezbaruah. In a notification, the Home Ministry said the committee will examine the effectiveness of actions taken since 1985 to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord."The committee will assess the appropriate level of reservation of seats in Assam Legislative Assembly and local bodies for the Assamese people."The committee will recommend the appropriate level of reservations in employment under the government of Assam for the Assamese people," the notification said.The notification said the panel will also hold discussions with various stakeholders, including social organisations, legal and constitutional experts, eminent persons from the field of art, culture and literature, conservationists, economists, linguists and sociologists.It will suggest measures to be taken to protect Assamese and other indigenous languages of Assam.The committee can also suggest any other measures, as may be necessary, to protect, preserve and promote cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.It will submit its report within six months from the date of notification (January 5).The panel will be facilitated by the Noth East Division of the Home Ministry and the state government will provide necessary administrative and logistic support to the committee.The clause 6 of the Accord states: "Constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards, as may be appropriate, shall be provided to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people".Besides, Bezbarauah, a retired IAS officer, the members of the panel are: former IAS officer Subhash Das, Nagen Saikia, former President, Assam Sahitya Sabha, DhirenBezbaruah, former editor of The Sentinel, Mukunda Rajbangshi, educationalist, Ramesh Borpatragohain, advocate general of Assam, Rongbong Terang, former president of the Assam Sahitya Sabha, and one representative of theAll Assam Students' Union. The joint secretary in the Home Ministry will be member secretary. PTI ACB ANB