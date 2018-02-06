Centre, states to devise mechanism to ensure 1.5 times MSP

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh today informed the Lok Sabha that the Centre and Niti Aayog will hold deliberations with states to come out with a new mechanism to ensure that farmers get 1.5 times of the production cost of their crops.

Singh was responding to a question of NCP MP Supriya Sule who said different states have different costs of cultivation.

He also said that area under cultivation in the current season had gone down by 1.46 per cent compared to the last year but it was more than the five-year average. The figure can be revised as many states will provie updated data, he said.

To a question about dispute between insurance companies and states over insurance claims made by farmers, Singh said he had asked states to use modern technology to get correct figures to ensure timely payment as data collected manually creates controversy and causes delay. PTI KR MKJ