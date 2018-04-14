Centre to give 20 lakh LPG connections under PMUJ to

Telangana: Pradhan

Suryapet (Telangana), Apr 14 (PTI) Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today said as many as 20 lakh LPG gas connections will be given to Telangana households by next year under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).

Launching the Gram Swaraj Abhiyan here, the minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas said the number of LPG distribution points in the state will be increased to 1,000 from the existing 707 for quicker and efficient delivery system of gas cylinders.

"Many households in districts like Mahaboobabad, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli and Komaram Bheem Asifabad do not have gas connections. We have decided to give 20 lakh gas connections under PMUY to Telangana in one year.

"Similarly we are going to increase LPG distribution points to 1,000 from the current 707 in Telangana," Pradhan said.

The overwhelming response to the PMUY initiative coupled with its efficient implementation and monitoring made the centre revise the initial target of releasing five crore connections to eight crore by 2020, he added.

The minister said the Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (GSA) would be implemented from April 14, the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, to May 5 across the country.

The drive is seen, by political observers, as an effort by the BJP-led government at the Centre to reach out to the marginalised sections of society, including Dalits, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls next year.

The GSA would cover backward and weaker sections of society under key welfare schemes of the centre, he said.

The minister distributed LPG connections to beneficiaries at a public meeting. PTI GDK BAL BAL