Centre to set up medical college in Dadra and Nagar Haveli

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The Centre will set up a medical college in Dadra and Nagar Haveli to improve tertiary care facilities available to the people of the union territory and the adjoining areas.The decision to build the medical college at a cost of Rs 189 was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, here Thursday, an official release said.The medical college at Silvassa in the union territory administration of Dadra and Nagar Haveli will be set up at a capital cost of Rs 189 crore in two years with yearly intake of 150 students.The project will be completed by 2019-20 and the construction and capital expenditure will be incurred as per the norms of Medical Council of India (MCI) and extant guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.The annual recurring expenditure for the medical college will be managed within the budget provision for the union territory.The medical college will increase the availability of doctors and address the issue of their shortage. It will enhance medical education opportunities to students of the two union territories, the release said.It will also result in optimal utilisation of the existing infrastructure of district hospitals and improve tertiary care facilities for the people of the union territory and adjoining areas.The medical college will benefit the students, especially those of tribal and rural areas of the union territory, which will promote social equity. Health equity will be promoted by provision of better services through improvement in the strength of doctors in the union territory, the release said.