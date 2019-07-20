Centre, UP to set up 2 skill centres jointly

Lucknow, Jul 20 (PTI) The Union Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and the Uttar Pradesh government have decided to set up skill centres of excellence (CoEs) in Greater Noida and Varanasi. The centre in Varanasi would be for the services sector while that in Greater Noida for plumbing, an official release said. "In a meeting between Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, a joint decision was made to set-up two Skill Centre of Excellence (CoEs) -- one in Greater Noida for plumbing and one in Varanasi for the services sector," the release said. The two centres will have latest infrastructure which will be created under joint collaboration between the state and the Centre. Uttar Pradesh will provide land for setting up the two buildings. The infrastructure and training delivery will be supported by the respective Sector Skill Councils and the industry partners to make it relevant to market demand and trends. Furthering the push on creating world class infrastructure for skill development in the state, it was jointly decided to build an India Institute of Skills (IIS) in Kanpur. The centre was conceptualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself during his visit to Singapore's Institute of Technical Education and its foundation was also laid by him. The institute will be opened in partnership with the Institute of Technical Education, Singapore and will have around 10-12 labs. It will not only focus on hard skills from manufacturing sector, but also on skills related to service sector. Reassuring support from the Centre to the State, Mahendra Nath Pandey said, "MSDE will work closely with Uttar Pradesh government to ensure world class infrastructure for skilling and will ensure the up-skilling and re-skilling of its youth under our programs making them market relevant. "This will prepare the youth for the industries that are being set up in the State through Yogi Adityanathjis efforts. Ensuring that we create opportunities of employment locally, we will also address the issue of migration in the State and will eventually drive it towards sustainable development." Commenting on the partnership, Yogi Adityanath said, "We have been focusing on our clusters in UP for skill development through our One District One Product scheme. Our focus is also towards our farmer community and we will work together with the Centre to up-skill them to todays time and age enhancing their productivity, leading to better livelihood." PTI NAV MRMR