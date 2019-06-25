Centre urged to bring three more R'sthan cities under Smart City project

Jaipur, Jun 25 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has asked the Centre to bring three more cities from the state under the Smart City project, an official said on Tuesday. The Secretary of the Local Self Government Department, Siddharth Mahajan, said the Rajasthan chief minister had written to the Centre to include Jodhpur, Bharatpur and Bikaner under the Smart City project, which if approved, would be implemented at all seven divisional headquarters in the state. Currently, Jaipur stands at the ninth position in the country in terms of the execution of Smart City works, whereas Rajasthan has been ranked sixth under the Amrut Mission. Apart from Jaipur, the project is running in Rajasthan's Kota, Udaipur and Ajmer. This year, works to the tune of Rs 400 crore would be carried in Jaipur, of which Rs 250 crore would be spent on the solid waste management, Mahajan said at a press conference here. Mahajan briefed about the department's work following a press conference held by Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi, addressing states through videoconferencing. PTI AG RDKRDK