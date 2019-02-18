Centre working to uplift all sections of people in J'khand: PM

(Eds: Updating with details) Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Feb 17 (PTI) Inaugurating aslew of development projects, Prime Minister Narendra Modisaid Sunday the NDA government has taken severalinitiatives in Jharkhand in the past four-and-a-half years touplift all sections of society.The Hazaribag visit was another occasion to continuethe development work, he asserted."Three medical colleges have been inaugurated inDumka, Palamu and Hazaribag. The state had just three suchcolleges so far. Now with the addition of three more, studentswon't have to travel far to study medicine. Also, people canavail medical facilities at ease," he said.Modi also laid the foundation stone of 500-beddedhospitals in Hazaribag, Dumka, Jamshedpur and Palamu.Referring to the Kanha Dugdha Yojana (milk scheme),which he inaugurated here prior to his speech, Modi said theinitiative will improve the nutritional standards of childrenin government schools.The prime minister also congratulated the farmers onreceiving financial assistance to buy smart phones."The farmers can now get regular updates on climate,learn about modern farming techniques and find out aboutgovernment initiatives," he said.Modi also said that health insurance scheme AyushmanBharat-PMJAY of the central government has benefitted morethan 57,000 people in the state."Jharkhand witnessed the launch of Ayushman Bharathealth scheme last year. Lakhs of families across the countryhave benefitted from the scheme, including 57,000 people inJharkhand," he stated.While hearing experiences from a few beneficiariesof the health scheme, the prime minister advised them not toallow their family members to indulge in any type ofintoxication.Modi also asked the beneficiaries to educate girls, anofficial release said."Give the same opportunity to girls as being given toboys in education, and ensure no girl child in the societyremains illiterate," he said.The prime minister asserted that the central government has beentaking initiatives to supply clean drinking water to all housesin Jharkhand."Health is directly related to cleanliness andsanitation. In the last four-and-a-half years, the Centre hasspent thousands of crores (of rupees) to launch 350 projectsfor supplying clean drinking water. Today, I have laidfoundation of 11 such projects to ensure that people receiveclean water," he maintained.The prime minister, who inaugurated a women'sengineering college in Ramgarh, said the institute was thefirst-of-its-kind in Jharkhand.He also launched a centre of tribal studies at AcharyaVinoba Bhave University here.The Centre will go a long way to promote tribalculture and traditions across the world, Modi said.Jharkhand has two dozen Eklavya schools, a modernresidential school for tribal students, and work was on to setup 70 more, he said.Modi also paid tribute to Vijay Soreng, the CRPFjawan from the state who was killed along with 39 othersin the Pulwama terrorist attack last week, and said theCentre will look after the families of the slain personnel.Jharkhand has seen many revolutions over the years andgrown from strength to strength, he added. PTI PVR RMS SMNRBT02180013 ANBANBANBANB