Centres approves new tourist, trekking routes in Ladakh

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The Home Ministry has approved new tourist and trekking routes in the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir to promote adventure tourism and enhance economic activities. The Home Ministry, in a statement, said the decision has been taken buoyed by the success of many tourism initiatives announced under the Prime Minister's Development Package-2015. The government of Jammu and Kashmir, it said, has taken yet another leap by proposing to open up more tourist and trekking routes in Ladakh with the aim of recapturing the glory, rich culture and beauty of the region. It will give fillip to the tourism sector and enhance the economic activity in the 'Land of High Passes' (Ladakh), the statement said. The proposed new tourist routes are MerakLema Bend, ChushulKartsanglaMahe, DurbukShahikulTharukSato, KargyamParmaErathChusul and LomaHanley. Korzok-NurboSumdoParanglaKazaand and Agyam ShayokDurbuk are the two other tourist routes. The proposed new trekking routes include Phyang-DoklaHunderDokHunder, BasgoNeyHunderDokHunder, Temisgam-LargyapPanchathangSkuru and SaspolSaspocheyRakuralaSkuru.