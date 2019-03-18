Centre's nod to name change of Nagaland village

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) The Centre has given its consent for changing the name of a village in Nagaland, taking to nearly two dozens the number of name-change proposals, including those of towns and railway stations, to be cleared in the past one year, officials said.After the Union Home Ministry's go-ahead, the ODL Mangkhi village in Tuensang district of the northeastern state will be known as Mungankhun village, a home ministry official said.The central government has given its 'no-objection' to renaming of 22 villages, towns and railway stations across the country since December 2017.About 10 proposals received from the state governments for change of names of villages are pending in the home ministry, another official said.Among the 22 cleared proposals are: Arikkod as Areekode in Malappura (Kerala); Laxman Garh (Adawala) as Adawala in Rajasamand (Rajasthan); Landgewadi as Narsinhagaon in Sangali (Maharashtra); Samphur as Sanphure in Kiphire (Nagaland) and Pindari as PanduPindara in Jind (Haryana). Robertsganj railway station as Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh); Gulbarga railway station as Kalaburagi (Karnataka); Panki railway station as Panki Dham in Kanpur (UP); Ismailpur as Pichanwa Khurd in Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) and Miyon Ka Bara as Maheshnagar in Barmer (Rajasthan) are also in the list. Other name-change proposals given the Centre's no-objections are: Mughal Sarai railway station as Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction (UP); Narpara as Narpura in Jalore, (Rajasthan); Kalloor Vadakkum Muri as Kadukutty in Trichur (Kerala); Nagar Untari as Shri Banshidhar Nagar (Jharkhand); Tilda railway station as Tilda-Neora in Raipur (Chhattisgarh). Also, Nakti as Nayanpur in Satna (MP); Pallikkara II as Kottikulam in Kasaragod (Kerala); Rasuiya Bhatan as Radheynagar in Chhatarpur (MP); Birshingpur Pali as Maa Birasini Dham in Umaria (MP); Todi Kheri as Sarna Kheri in Jind (Haryana); Nagewadi as Nagnathnagar in Sangli (Maharashtra); and Khizrabad as Pratap Nagar in Yamunanagar (Haryana) have also been approved. PTI ACB ACB TIRTIR