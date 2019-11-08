Centre's plan to regularise unauthorised colonies because of 'long battle' fought by AAP: Kejriwal

/R New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Days after the Union Cabinet approved ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said it was possible only because of a "long battle" fought by the AAP government and people of Delhi. He, however, claimed that people still have doubts that the Centre would not regularise these colonies as several announcements have been made in the past as well. Last month, the Modi government had approved the regulations for conferring ownership rights to residents of unauthorized colonies in Delhi. The cabinet had also approved bringing a Bill in the next session of Parliament to implement the proposal. Responding to a question at a press conference here, Kejriwal said, "The AAP considers it as the win of the people of Delhi. It was a long battle which was fought by the Delhi government and the AAP along with the people of Delhi. It is a victory for all." "As you all know the Delhi government had sent a proposal (on the regularisation of unauthorised colonies) to the Centre on November 12, 2015. The Centre took nearly five years to our proposal. However, we continued to work (on the issue)," he said. Kejriwal alleged that the BJP-led Centre had stopped the Delhi government's CCTV and Mohalla Clinic projects for nearly five years, but the AAP dispensation struggled and successfully executed them. "Similarly, they (Centre) also stopped the regularisation of unauthorised colonies for nearly five years. But this also we got approved by fighting for it...I want that the process of regularisation is started at the earliest and don't make just announcements," he said. Kejriwal said, "I got it checked and found that people living in these colonies still have doubts that the they (Centre) would not regularise these colonies as several announcements have been made earlier as well. "On the issue of taking credit, I have already said that Centre can take credit for (regularisation of colonies), but get them regularised," he added. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured a delegation of over 200 people, including BJP MPs from Delhi, that a law will be enacted by Parliament to grant ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies in the national capital. The prime minister's remark came after the Union Cabinet last month approved a proposal to grant ownership rights to people living in 1,797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, a move that is estimated to benefit 40 lakh people. On October 29, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has notified regulations to confer ownership rights to residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, setting a two-year deadline for the DDA to identify more such eligible colonies. PTI BUN AQS