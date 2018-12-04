Centre's project to develop Nagaland as tourist destination to be launched tomorrow

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Centre will launch a project in Nagaland on Wednesday under the Swadesh Darshan scheme to develop the state as a tourist destination, a statement from the Tourism Ministry said Tuesday.The project named 'Development of Tribal Circuit: Peren-Kohima-Wokha Project' will be inaugurated by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in the presence of Union Minister of State for Tourism KJ Alphons, the statement said."This is the first project to be implemented in the state under Swadesh Darshan Scheme of Ministry of Tourism," the statement said.The project was sanctioned by the ministry in November 2015 for Rs 97.36 crore. Under the project, the ministry has developed facilities like tribal tourist village, eco log huts, open air theatre, tribal rejuvenation centre, cafeteria, helipad, tourist interpretation centre, wayside amenities, last mile connectivity, public conveniences, multipurpose hall, nature trails, trekking routes.In addition to this project, the ministry has also sanctioned another project in the state - 'Development of Tribal circuit: MokokchungTuensang-Mon' worth Rs 99.67 crore. The implementation of the project is in progress.The Swadesh Darshan scheme is one of the flagship schemes of the ministry for developing thematic circuits in the country in a planned and prioritised manner. It was launched in 2014 -15 and as on date the ministry has sanctioned 73 projects worth Rs 5,873.26 crore to 30 states and Union Territories. Thirty major components of these projects are expected to be completed this year. Eight projects under the scheme have been inaugurated as on date. PTI ASG ASG TIRTIR