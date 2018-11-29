Centre's sanction to prosecute Satyendar Jain exposes 'misdeeds' of AAP govt: BJP

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari Thursday day said the Centre's decision to prosecute AAP minister Satyendar Kumar Jain exposes "lies and misdeeds" of Kejriwal government. He demanded that Jain should be sent behind bars for facing serious "corruption" charges. "The truth is coming to the fore now. Kejriwal is misusing his post of Chief Minister. Decision to prosecute Jain exposes lies and misdeeds of AAP government," Tiwari said.The Centre has granted sanction to the CBI to prosecute Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain in a case related to alleged possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, officials said Thursday. The CBI has claimed that Jain allegedly purchased 200 bighas of agricultural land in the names of companies controlled by him in Delhi during lasts five years and "laundered black money" to the tune of several crore of rupees. Tiwari said Kejriwal government and his party will be punished by Delhi people for its "corruption". Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the prosecution of Jain will pave way for the fall of Kejriwal government. "We hope Jain will be soon behind the bars and Kejriwal government will come to an end," he said. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, which has strained ties with the BJP-led central government, reacted strongly with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming the case was registered against Jain as he was working for the regularisation of the city's unauthorised colonies. PTI VIT RCJ