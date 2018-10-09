CENTRiC Smartphones Now Available at 0% Interest

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, October 9, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Ahead of the festival season, CENTRiC, one of India's fastest growing smartphone brand announced its association with one of India's fastest growing non-banking company (NBFC), Home Credit India, for 0% interest on finance for all its range of smartphones.As a part of the tie-up, Home Credit India will provide finance at 0% interest to all customers who are planning to buy the slim stylish fully loaded CENTRiC smartphones. The offer of 0% interest is applicable on all models of CENTRiC Smartphones starting from INR 5,149/- with EMI as low as INR 686/- per month. To avail this special festival offer, a customer needs to pay 20% down payment with a nominal processing fee and easy monthly EMIs for six months.Announcing the tie-up, Mr. Manish Agrawal, Managing Director, CENTRiC Smartphones said, "CENTRiC is a young smartphone brand focusing on style, technology and quality. Ahead of the festival season, we are delighted to partner ourselves with Home Credit India. At CENTRiC, our focus is to design and create fully loaded smartphones inbuilt with latest features and powerful technology at an affordable price for all our customers."Along with company's aggressive marketing plan, CENTRiC has also decided to drop its phone prices ahead of the festival season to attract more customers and gain market share. The company wants all its customers to enjoy the benefits and be a part of the special offer. The new price tag reflects on CENTRiC India's online store offering festival discounts and joy for its customers.'CENTRiC' range of smartphones comes with a perfect combination of exquisite design, superior style, innovative features and latest technology. A1 - Ultra slim, fully loaded with gorgeous 5.5" Full HD display, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 13MP Rear Camera with LED Flash, 8MP Selfie Camera, 3000mAH strong battery with quick charge 3.0 and DTS sound technology at attractive festival price of INR 8,499/- and easy EMI's of 1,133/- per monthL3 - Exquisitely designed with 5.0" HD Oncell display, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, 13MP Rear Camera with LED Flash, 5MP Selfie camera , 3050mAH strong battery at attractive festival price of INR 6,499/- and at easy EMI's of INR 866/- per monthG1 - Finely crafted with 5.5" HD IPS display, 3GB RAM, 16GB ROM, 8MP Rear Camera with LED Flash,5MP Selfie Camera, 2900mAH battery with superb sandstone back finish at attractive festival price ofINR 5,999/- and at easy EMI's of INR 800/- per monthP1 - The ultimate powerhouse with 5.0" HD IPS Display, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, 8MP Rear Camera with LED Flash, 2MP Selfie Front Camera, 3950mAH super at attractive festival price of INR 5,299/- and at easy EMI's of INR 706/- per monthL1 - Superlight and Elegant with 5.0" HD IPS Display, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, 8MP Rear Camera with LED Flash, 2MP Selfie Front Camera, 2050 mAH battery at attractive festive price of INR 5,149/- and at easy EMI's of INR 686/- per monthAbout CENTRiC India: CENTRiC India, one of country's fastest growing smartphone brand has its operation across 50+ cities across the country. The company has a strong network of 500+ distributors and 23000+ retailers across west, east and north India. The company provides a range of products including A-series, L-series,G-series and P-series. For more information visit us at http://www.centricindia.comAbout Priyanka Telecom Group: CENTRiC India is a part of Priyanka Telecom Group. With growing smartphone and feature phone business, the company is committed to its long term vision of providing quality phones to its customers at an affordable price. The company currently employs 500+ employees with offices in India, China and Hong Kong with reach of 500+ distributors and 23,000+ retail networks. For more information visit us at http://www.priyankatelecom.comAbout Home Credit India: Home Credit India Finance Pvt. Ltd. is a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) in consumer finance lending. The company is committed to drive credit penetration and financial inclusion by offering large financial solutions that are simple, transparent and accessible to all. With largest penetration in sub Rs.10,000 category, Home Credit India has an employee base of over 16,000 and has been consistently expanding operations since its entry in 2012, with its operations spread over 175 cities across 20 States in India. The company has a strong network of more than 29,000 points-of-sale (PoS) and is growing with a customer base of over 6 million customers, driven by pan-India expansion across major markets, a range of diversified and innovative products backed by superior customer experience. Home Credit India has been recognized by Aon Hewitt as a Regional AON Best Employer 2017 for employer excellence. For more information, visit http://www.homecredit.co.in.(Leading in sub Rs.10,000 category of consumer finance lending as per CRIF Report May 2018)