Centric Software: The Next Generation PLM for Fashion and Retail Arrives in India

CAMPBELL, California, October 25, 2018 -- PLM market leader kicks off a 3 city PLM roadshow across India Centric Software is pleased to announce that it is entering the Indian market, bringing market-leading Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions to local fashion, retail and consumer goods companies. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to fashion, retail, footwear, outdoor, luxury and consumer goods companies to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals. PLM is the backbone technology for digital transformation initiatives driving business growth, agility and innovation. Now a must-have for brands and retailers, PLM is the foundation of product design & development from concept to retail and is critical for driving growth in the competitive global marketplace, streamlining operations and quickly getting innovative products to market."Across the world, buying behavior has changed and consumers expect more seasons per year and more new products per season. At the same time, competition has also intensified with the addition of many new brands and retailers, giving consumers greater choice than ever before," says Fabrice Canonge, VP of Global Sales at Centric Software. "With thousands of local and international brands and retailers active in India, companies increasingly need to offer more innovative products, quickly. Speed to market, market responsiveness and true collaborative sourcing are key to remaining competitive." Centric PLM addresses all of these challenges and more with intuitive, configurable, easy to use, mobile and cloud-based PLM software for businesses of all sizes. Combining the best of Silicon Valley innovations and industry best practices, Centric PLM is fast to deploy and provides a single actionable version of the truth for planning, design, development, sourcing, production and retail teams.Centric Software will be joined by Simbus Technologies to celebrate the launch of Centric PLM in India with the PLM Revolution Roadshow Roundtable Series in Delhi, November 28, Mumbai November 30 and Bangalore December 4.Simbus is a global retail and fashion technology consulting and solutions company that enables digital transformation for fashion brands and retailers by leveraging innovative technologies to modernize and transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported."Simbus is delighted to join Centric for their launch events in India. The three-city tour will showcase Centric Software's world-leading Centric PLM to the fast-growing Indian consumer goods and retail market to enable Indian companies to achieve digital transformation of their product innovation processes. Attendees at the events will learn how over 675 iconic fashion and retail brands harness the power of Centric PLM to become more agile and bring more innovative products to market faster to drive global business growth," says Krishna Kumar, Managing Director of Simbus Technologies.Live demos will show how Centric's cloud-based PLM platform, over 15 mobile apps for PLM and Centric Visual Innovation Platform (CVIP) for touchscreen devices drive innovation at approximately 700 brands across the world."We are delighted to launch in India," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "Apparel and retail businesses face complex challenges that can be readily addressed with the right PLM innovations and partner. A modern, agile PLM solution is key for driving the digital transformation strategies that are needed in today's challenging and competitive retail market." Register to attend a Centric Software and Simbus Technologies launch event in India .Simbus Technologies (http://www.simbustech.com)Simbus, a global retail and fashion technology consulting and solutions company, enables fashion brands and retailers to create new age customer experiences apt for today's experiential economy. We enable digital transformation by leveraging innovative technologies to modernise and transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Simbus' decades of domain expertise and strong technology skills enables it deliver transformational solutions in the areas of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), 3D Apparel Design, Merchandise Planning, BI and Analytics to help clients stay ahead in a dynamic and ever evolving retail and fashion industry. Centric Software (http://www.centricsoftware.com)From its headquarters in Silicon Valley and offices in trend capitals around the world, Centric Software provides a Digital Transformation Platform for the most prestigious names in fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor, and consumer goods. Centric Visual Innovation Platform (VIP) is a visual, fully digital collection of boards for touch-based devices like iPad, iPhone, and large-scale, touch-screen televisions. Centric VIP transforms decision making and automates execution to truly collapse time to market and distance to trend. Centric's flagship product lifecycle management (PLM) platform, Centric 8, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, business planning, quality, and collection management functionality tailored for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric Software has received multiple industry awards, including the Frost & Sullivan Product Leadership Award in Retail, Fashion, and Consumer Goods PLM in 2018 and Frost & Sullivan's Global Retail, Fashion, and Apparel PLM Product Differentiation Excellence Award in 2016 and 2012. Red Herring named Centric to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015 and 2016.