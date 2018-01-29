Century Textiles and Industries Q3 net profit at Rs 89.94 cr

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Century Textiles and Industries today reported a four-fold jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 89.94 crore for the third quarter ended December 2017.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 17.16 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Century Textiles said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during the quarter under review was at Rs 2,086.57 crore, up 7.65 per cent, as against Rs 1,938.25 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Century Textiles total expenses stood at Rs 1,923.78 crore, up 1.04 per cent, as against Rs 1,903.90

crore.

Its revenue from textile segment was at Rs 385.17 crore as against Rs 386.48 crore.

While, revenue from cement was up 1.34 per cent to Rs 999.04 crore in the third quarter of 2017-18 as against Rs 985.82 crore of the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Shares of Century Textiles and Industries today settled 0.23 per cent higher at Rs 1,406.40 apiece on BSE. PTI KRH SBT