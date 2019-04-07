CEO seeks report from Saharanpur administration on Mayawati's speech during rally

Lucknow, Apr 7 (PTI) The chief electoral officer Sunday sought a report from the Saharanpur district administration on BSP chief Mayawati's speech during a joint SP-BSP-RLD rally in Deoband. Chief Electoral Officer L Venkateshwarlu said he received several complaints and he had sought a report from the district administration on the issue. State BJP vice president JPS Rathore had also written to the chief electoral officer, alleging that appealing to Muslims not to vote for a particular party amounts to fanning religious passion and is a hindrance in holding free and fair polls. "The EC should take its cognisance as it is a violation of Model Code of Conduct," Rathore, the BJP's poll incharge in Uttar Pradesh, said. During the rally Sunday, Mayawati said the Congress was busy dividing the votes and cautioned the gathering to guard against any such attempt."In western UP, where people of all communities live...in Saharanpur, Bareilly, where there is a huge Muslim population...I want to tell the Muslim community...don't divide your votes...give it to the BSP, SP and RLD alliance," she told the rally. PTI ABN SMI AAR