CerraCap Ventures secures strategic investment from IIFL Wealth

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) COSTA MESA, California, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CerraCap Ventures, a leading early stage technology venture capital firm, today announced a strategic investment of an undisclosed amount from a unit of IIFL Wealth Management Limited (IIFL Wealth), in CerraCap Ventures Fund II.Headquartered in Orange County, CA, CerraCap Ventures focuses on areas of Cyber Security, AI and Digital Health. Leveraging a unique "Sales and Scale" business model, CerraCap goes beyond providing just capital to early stage companies. They help startups sell into large enterprises through an ecosystem of decision makers and an influential advisory board consisting of global leaders.IIFL Wealth is one of the leading private wealth management firms in India with an AUM of around USD 24 billion. General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, is among the large investors. The competitive positioning and growth prospects of IIFL Wealth have been endorsed by way of further investments from WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund (a fund managed by Ward Ferry), Rimco Mauritius, Amansa Holdings Pvt Ltd, Steadview and HDFC Standard Life Insurance.Saurabh Ranjan, Managing Partner CerraCap Ventures, said, "We are honored to have IIFL Wealth as part of our distinguished list of Limited Partners and look forward to a strategic relationship with them."This investment complements IIFL Wealth's strategy to connect to the world's promising startups. "We like the sharp focus of the CerraCap team on emerging technology areas. Our relationship with CerraCap Ventures will give us access to investment opportunities in the best technology businesses on a global front," said Karan Bhagat, MD & CEO of IIFL Wealth."IIFL Wealth is excited to be working with CerraCap Ventures and we see strong validation of their unique business model from their portfolio companies," added Umang Papneja, Senior Managing Partner, IIFL Wealth."Technology startups need a lot more than just capital and guidance, provided by most investment firms, to realize their complete potential. CerraCap has a diverse and highly experienced team of sales, technology and finance professionals with deep experience in technology, investment and growing startups into large organizations," said Vikas Datt, Managing Director and Partner at CerraCap Ventures. "We are proud to join forces with IIFL Wealth. This is the first step in what will be a long and strategic partnership."About IIFL WealthIIFL Wealth is one of the leading wealth management companies in India. The company has catapulted itself to become one of the largest private wealth management firms in India in less than a decade. Today, it is the investment and financial advisor to more than 13,000 influential families in the High Net Worth Individuals (HNI) and Ultra HNI segments in India and abroad, with aggregate assets of around USD 24 billion under management, advice and distribution.Headquartered in Mumbai, IIFL Wealth has more than 1000 employees and a presence in 7 major global financial hubs and 26 locations including India and around the world.About CerraCapCerraCap Ventures is a Global fund headquartered in California and dedicated to early stage technology investments. We focus on Enterprise (B2B) products and solutions in the emerging technology areas of Healthcare, AI and Cyber Security. Through its unique Sales and Scale model, CerraCap actively supports portfolio in taking great ideas to commercial success.