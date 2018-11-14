CESC Q2 profit up 20 pc at Rs 975 cr

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Power utility company CESC Wednesday posted over 20 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 975 crore for the September quarter of 2018-19, backed by higher revenues.The company's net profit in the year-ago quarter stood at Rs 810 crore, a BSE filing said.Total income rose to Rs 10,527 crore during the quarter as compared to Rs 8,593 crore in the year-ago period, it said. Stock of CESC was trading at Rs 682.35, down 2.12 per cent on BSE. PTI KKS KKS ANUANU
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today