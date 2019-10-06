Cessna aircraft crashes in Telangana; Pilot, woman trainee killed

(Eds: Updating with details) Hyderabad, Oct 6 (PTI) A pilot and a woman trainee were killed after their Cessna aircraft that took off from an aviation institute here crashed in an agricultural field in Vikarabad district of Telangana on Sunday, police said. The trainer aircraft took off from Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy at Begumpet at around 11 am and was on its way to Kalaburagi district of neighbouring Karnataka, a senior police official said. Pilot Prakash Vishal (22) and trainee pilot Amanpreet Kaur (20), who is from Punjab, were killed on the spot after the aircraft crashed in a cotton field at around noon near Sultanpur village of Bantwaram mandal around 100 km from here, he said. It was raining heavily at the time of the incident, police said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Aviation authorities are trying to find out the reason behind the crash, they said. PTI VVK RT