CG bags Rs 107 cr order from EESL for low voltage motors

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Avantha Group company CG Power and Industrial Solutions (CG) has bagged a Rs 107-crore order from state-run Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) for the supply of low-voltage motors.

The EESL had invited its first tender for energy efficient IE3 Motors from all the major motor manufacturers, a company statement said adding that the CG was the only manufacturer to receive more than 50 per cent of the tender quantity as a largest supplier.

Total supplies will be completed within next six months time. The order is of significance to the CGs Low Voltage Rotating Machines business as this adds momentum to the energy efficiency journey and opens up huge opportunities in energy efficient IE3 Motors segment.

Commenting on this, CG?s CEO & Managing Director, K N Neelkanth said: "This win reaffirms trust that industry has shown in CG?s manufacturing capability."

The EESL is a joint venture of four PSUs of NTPC Ltd, PFC, REC and POWERGRID and has been set up under the Ministry of Power to promote energy efficient products and solutions. PTI KKS MR