CG Corp Global plans 79 Fern Hotels & Resorts in India by 2020-end

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Nepal-based CG Corp Global plans to have 79 operational hotels under The Fern Hotels & Resorts brand in India by end of 2020 as part of its expansion plans in the country, a top company official said. The diversified group currently has 53 hotels in India under the brand. "We plan to have 79 hotels under The Fern Hotels & Resorts brand by end of 2020 in India. We will be adding 26 hotels under the brand during this time across India," CG Corp Global Chairman Binod K Chaudhary told PTI. The upcoming hotels are under various stages of development, he added. On being asked about the locations of the upcoming hotels and resorts, Chaudhary said: "The upcoming hotels will be in places such as Gujarat, Bengaluru as well as Satara, Karad and Lonavla in Maharashtra among others." On being asked the business model, the company follows for the Fern Hotels, Chaudhary said: "At present we are following the management model for these hotels, but going forward we may have some hotels that are both owned and managed by us." Diversified group CG Corp Global is currently present in over 30 countries with 76 brands, 122 companies and an employee base of more than 10,000. PTI AKT DRR