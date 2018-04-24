NMDC signs MOUs with CHiPS and NIT

Raipur, Apr 24 (PTI) The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) today signed two agreements for information technology innovation in mining operation management and carrying out research for water purification in mining areas in Chhattisgarh with CHiPS and NIT.

The memorandums of understanding (MOUs) were signed with the Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society (CHiPS) and the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Raipur, during the two-day national seminar, jointly organised by the NMDC and the Federation of India Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FICCI), to mark the diamond jubilee year of the state-owned company.

Union Minister of State for Steel Vishnudeo Sai inaugurated the symposium titled "Responsible mining in new paradigm and growth and investment opportunity for mining and steel in mineral rich states" here at a hotel.

The agreement with the NIT was signed between Rajan Kumar, Head, Research and Development Centre of NMDC, and Dr S Sanyal, Dean (Research), NIT Raipur.

As per this MoU, the NIT and NMDC will collaborate in establishing a research laboratory including pilot testing facility for "Feasibility Studies on Removal of Contaminants from Surface and Ground Water of Bailadila Iron Ore Mine Project and Peripherals (in Chhattisgarh"s Dantewada district)".

The other MoU was signed by PK Satpathy, Director (Production) NMDC, and Alex Paul Menon, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), CHIPS, Raipur.

The agreement is for information technology (IT) and electronic systems-driven automation which will work in digitising NMDC offices.

NMDC and CHiPS, along with other stake-holders, will be establishing a Center of Excellence for Innovations in mining, to develop low-cost, indigenous automation solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Union minister Sai said that mines and steel industry played a vital role in the rapid economic development of the nation.

"The production of steel has been satisfactory in the country. It has contributed over 2 per cent in the countrys GDP and hence played an important role in the growth of the nation," Sai said, adding that the government has been focusing on priority on under-construction projects.

In the last financial year, NMDC registered best ever production by producing 35.6 mt iron ore which accounts for 25 per cent of""the countrys total domestic production of iron ore, he said.

Earlier, Chairman-cum-Managing Director Baijendra Kumar said that NMDC has always believed in sustainable mining and, therefore, it has always followed the tradition of eco-friendly mining.

He said NMDC has been setting up a steel plant in Nagarnar area of Bastar at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore, which is likely to be commissioned by this year end.

The NMDC, the countrys largest iron-ore producer and exporter, had a major mining operation in the Kirnadul-Bacheli Complex in Dantewada district of the state. PTI TKP TKP