C'garh polls: Bilaspur division, with 24 seats, could hold key

By Tikeshwar Patel Raipur, Nov 17 (PTI) Bilaspur division with 24Assembly seats, the highest among the five divisions inpoll-bound Chhattisgarh, is expected to play a crucial role indeciding the winner.Bilaspur division, located in the centre of the state, comprises five districts -- Bilaspur, Mungeli, Korba,Janjgir-Champa and Raigarh.While the first phase of polls in Chhattisgarh for 18seats took place on November 12, the second phase for the remaining 72 constituencies will be held on November 20.In the 2013 polls, the 24 seats in the five districts of Bilaspur division saw a neck-to-neck contest with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning 12, the Congress 11 and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) winning one.The BSP, which won Jaijaipur seat in the division, however, managed to come second in two constituencies andthird in seven.With the BSP tying up with former chief minister AjitJogi's Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J), a three-way fight between the BJP, Congress and the Jogi-led alliance is verymuch on the cards.While the BSP is contesting 10 of the 24 seats inBilaspur division, the JCC(J) has fielded candidates on therest."People are fed up with the politics of the BJP and theCongress in the state and this time they are considering ouralliance as an option to bring change," BSP's state chiefOmprakash Batchpayi told PTI."The alliance is in a good position in Bilaspur division and will win more than 12 segments there," he said confidently.The Mayawati-led party had got 4.27 per cent of votesin the 2013 Assembly polls, a decrease from the 6.11 per centit garnered in the 2008 polls.On the other hand, Jogi's new outfit is seeking political space in the state, and Bilaspur region, with a sizable presence of people from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, is expected to help the new party.Of the 24 seats, five are reserved for the Scheduled Tribe(ST) category and four for the Scheduled Caste (SC).Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah,Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP supremo Mayawati have campaigned in the region, a reflection of its significance.The opposition Congress, which was trying to forge analliance with the BSP, believes the Jogi-led alliance will notaffect its chances.State Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel said, "Jogi is going to lose the election from Marwahi. There is no question of the alliance affecting the prospects of the Congress. We are confident of improving our tally and win more seats in this division."Ajit Jogi is contesting from Marwahi segment where the BJP and the Congress have fielded new faces Archana Porte and Gulab Singh respectively.The Congress has fielded 10 new faces in this divisionthis time.Marwahi, Kota, Akaltara, Jaijaipur, Pamgarh, Lormi,Bilha, Chandrapur, Sarangarh and Shakti constituencies areamong keenly watched seats from Bilaspur division during thesecond phase of voting on November 20.The Kota seat will see a three-cornered contest between incumbent MLA Renu Jogi (JCC-J), Vibhor Singh of the Congress and BJP's Kashi Sahu.Similary, in Akaltara seat, Jogi's daughter-in-lawRicha Jogi (BSP) is likely to give a tough fight to SaurabhSingh (BJP) and incumbent MLA Chunnilal Sahu (Congress).In Lormi Seat, former MLA Dharmjeet Singh (JCC-C) hasbeen pitted against incumbent MLA and BJP candidate TokhanSahu and Congress's Shatrughan Chandrakar.The lone BSP MLA Keshav Chandra, who has been renominated from Jaijaipur, is pitted against BJP's Kailash Sahu and Congress' Anil Chandra.Bilaspur is a prominent seat where a close contest is expected between state minister Amar Agrawal of BJP and Congress' Shailesh Pandey.Eyeing a fourth consecutive term, the ruling BJP believes the Mayawati-Jogi alliance would impact the Congress' prospects in the election."Jogi's party would affect Congress votes, not that ofthe BJP in this election. We have set a target of winning 65seats in Chhattisgarh, of which, more than 15 will be fromBilaspur division," BJP state spokesperson Sanjay Shrivastavsaid. PTI TKP BNM KJ