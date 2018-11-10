C'garh polls: Jogi releases party manifesto on stamp paper

Raipur, Nov 10 (PTI) Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi Saturday released his party's manifesto on stamp paper for the state Assembly polls and challenged the ruling BJP, and the Congress to do the same. Jogi said he had released the 14-point manifesto of Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) on the stamp paper and therefore was committed to fulfilling the promises mentioned in it. "If I don't fulfil promises made in it, I can be sent to jail," he said. The state goes to polls in two phases on November 12 and November 20. Jogi's party is in an alliance with Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party and the CPI. The JCC (J) will contest 55 seats, the BSP 33 and CPI two seats.Jogi took a swipe at the Congress, his former party and the said its manifesto, titled 'Jan Ghoshna Patra', was a "true copy" of the one he had released on June 6, 2016 when the JCC (J) was formed. He said the Congress had promised farm loan waiver in Punjab and Karnataka within ten days of coming to power, but had failed to do so even after ten months having passed. Jogi's manifesto promises Rs 2,500 per quintal MSP for paddy, free power supply to agriculture pumps with a capacity of up to 5 horsepower, and complete waiver of farm loans among others. He said local youth would be given "cent per cent" reservation in government jobs while 90 per cent of other jobs would be reserved for them. Unemployed youngsters who had passed Class 12 would be given Rs 1001 as allowance, while graduates and post graduates without jobs would be given Rs 1501 and Rs 2001 respectively. The manifesto promised regularisation of non-permanent employees like shikshakarmis, panchayat secretaries, employment assistants, Anganwadi workers and the like. Jogi said if elected to power, his government would go for a ban on liquor in all parts of the state except Scheduled areas. The manifesto said the party would open a Rs 1 lakh joint account for every newborn girl child along with respective district collectors. The girl will get this amount, along with interest, when she attains 18 years of age, it said. His government will provide 45 kg rice, 10 kg wheat, 5 kg pulses, 5 kg salt, 2 kg sugar and 5 litres of edible oil to all ration card-holders, except income tax payees among them, Jogi said. He also promised a cut in state GST and excise on fuel as well as health insurance of Rs 7 lakh and setting up of hospitals on the lines of Delhi's AIIMS in every district of the state. PTI TKP BNM RCJ