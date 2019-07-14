C'garh:2 Naxals killed in encounter with police

Dantewada, Jul 14 (PTI) Two Naxals, including a woman,were killed in an encounter with security forces in Dantewadadistrict of Chhattisgarh on Sunday morning, police said.The gunbattle broke out in a forest near Gumiyapalvillage, located around 400 km from Raipur, when a DistrictReserve Guard team was out on an anti-Naxal operation,Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told PTI.There was a heated exchange of fire when the securitypersonnel tried to zero-in on the rebels, following which thelatter escaped into the forest, he said.During search of the encounter spot, bodies of twoultras and two firearms - a .303 rifle and a muzzle-loadinggun - were recovered, Pallava said.Those killed were identified as Deva and Mamgli aliasMui, who were active members of the Malangir area committee of Maoists and carried rewards of Rs 5 lakh each on their heads, he said.A suspected woman Naxal, identified as Kosi, was alsoarrested from the spot, the official said, adding the search operation was still underway in the area. PTI COR TKP GK DVDV