CGI Named CAST-Certified Global Partner for Software Quality and Function Point Measurement Services

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, March 4, 2019/PRNewswire/ --CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) announced its Software Quality Center of Excellence within its Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers has been certified as a CAST Global Partner for integrating software intelligence into its application management services. The certification confirms alignment to best practices in delivering the highest level of quality for clients through the continuous improvement of services and deliverables using the latest industry standards, such as the Consortium for IT Software Quality (CISQ).As a CAST Global Partner, CGI is able to provide its clients software intelligence to better understand, control and modernize their complex software systems. The adoption of CAST technology demonstrates CGI's commitment to structural quality insights and function point-based sizing as an integral part of delivering application management services to clients."CAST and CGI have a long-standing commitment to the delivery and maintenance of state-of-the-art software, and we are pleased to recognize the company's commitment with this certification," said Marc Zablit, EVP of Business Development at CAST. "As organizations seek competitive advantage in the digital marketplace, software intelligence provides the ultimate transparency into eliminating application complexities and roadblocks to achieve successful modernisation.""Our clients rely on us to run their mission-critical infrastructure and applications. Our certification by CAST is a testament to our ability to leverage a leading-edge toolset to improve the stability, performance and security of their applications and helps them provide a seamless digital experience to their customers in fast-changing markets," said President of CGI's Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence, George Mattackal.In addition to driving software quality improvement with software intelligence, CGI delivers value for clients through innovative methodologies and technologies that lead to continuous improvement. These include AS Optimization Program (ASOP), CGI's end-to-end framework for the delivery of application services, along with emerging technologies in DevOps, automated test design and execution, proactive monitoring and problem resolution through CGI's Intelligent Automation Platform.CGI in India employs 14,000 consultants across major cities in India who provide global delivery support to over 200 clients around the globe, ensuring close collaboration, accountability, flexibility, superior service and, most importantly, expected business results.About CAST CAST is the market leader in Software Intelligence, achieving for software what MRI has for medicine: unprecedented visibility. Backed by almost $200 million in R&D, CAST technology drives IT automation at the world's largest systems integrators and generates insight into complex systems by scanning and understanding software structure, architecture and composition. Customers rely on CAST to make fact-based decisions, see their architectures, detect security threats and ensure the safety and soundness of business applications and software products. Learn more at http://www.castsoftware.com. About CGI Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With approximately 74,000 professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from IT and business consulting to systems integration, outsourcing services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With annual revenue of C$11.5 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com. Source: CGI PWRPWR