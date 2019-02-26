CGI Partners With NASSCOM to Build Capability in Digital Technologies Using FutureSkills

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, February 26, 2019/PRNewswire/ --CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) is partnering with the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) to help its professionals build capability in digital technologies using FutureSkills, a leading IT skills portal powered by Edcast. NASSCOM provides access to FutureSkills platform exclusively to its member firms, including CGI, and will help CGI drive adoption of the platform among its members.The FutureSkills platform enables continuous learning and deep skilling in nine emerging technology areas, including robotic process automation, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, Internet of Things, virtual reality, 3D printing, social and mobile, and cloud computing. The FutureSkills portal also provides access to content libraries, skill assessments, certification resources and more."Organizations across sectors are under increasing pressure to launch competitive products and services to quickly meet growing consumer and citizen demands," said George Mattackal, President for CGI's Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence. "In India, CGI is investing heavily in reskilling our professionals to ensure they have the requisite skills for designing, building and implementing innovative solutions using digital technologies to drive value for our clients. As part of this, we are pleased to offer our professionals the wide range of benefits the FutureSkills platform offers."Expressing her delight at the partnership, Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM, said, "As technology becomes a horizontal across industries, we are confident that the symbiosis of skills and digital innovation will be well absorbed across sectors. People's skills and talent development will be critical to the future of any organization in order to grow in this rapidly evolving digital economy. The NASSCOM's FutureSkills platform will equip CGI with its varied offerings, catering to all the new age skill development portfolios. The partnership is expected to co-create a powerful digital learning ecosystem in India."Karl Mehta, CEO of EdCast, says, "NASSCOM and EdCast have built FutureSkills as a world class digital learning ecosystem. We are excited to have CGI join as a pioneer to make digital skills and continuous learning as a core foundation for its employees and also contribute to the platform with its Subject Matter Experts (SME)."With around 14,000 professionals across 8 offices in 5 cities, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune and Hyderabad, CGI's experts in India have provided global delivery support to 200+ clients across the globe, ensuring close collaboration, accountability, flexibility, superior service and, most importantly, expected business results.About CGI Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 74,000 professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from IT and business consulting to systems integration, outsourcing services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With annual revenue of C$10.8 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX: GIB.A and the NYSE: GIB. Learn more at cgi.com .About NASSCOM NASSCOM is the premier trade body and the chamber of commerce of the IT-BPM industries in India. NASSCOM is a global trade body with more than 2,100 members, which include both Indian and multinational companies that have a presence in India. NASSCOM's member and associate member companies are broadly in the business of software development, software services, software products, consulting services, BPO services, e-commerce and web services, engineering services and animation and gaming. NASSCOM's membership base generates more than 95% of industry revenues in India and employs more than 3.5 million professionals.About EdCast EdCast is an AI-Powered Knowledge Cloud for Unified Discovery, Knowledge Management and Personalized Learning. Its award-winning platform is used globally by Fortune 500 companies and government organizations to solve the discovery, curation and recommendation problems of content fragmentation across external, internal, and tacit knowledge sources. EdCast's solutions include its Learning Experience Platform (LXP), SalesU sales enablement suite, and GuideMe's multi-language in-app content authoring tools, which are now being used by visionary companies that include GE, HPE, Dell EMC and Accenture among others. Source: CGI Information Systems & Management Consultants Pvt Ltd PWRPWR