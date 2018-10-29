CGI Provides Scholarships for Students of International Institute of Information Technology - Hyderabad

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, October 29, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Enrolled through SPEC admission stream CGI has partnered with the International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT-H) to provide scholarships for students underrepresented within the IT industry, including women and underprivileged individuals from rural areas. The scholarships will support those who are pursuing undergraduate and post-graduate education in technology, engineering and related subject areas. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/600789/IIIT_Hyderabad_Logo.jpg )Through a Special Channel of Admission (SPEC) initiated last year, IIIT-H encourages women and students from rural areas to join its programmes. IIIT-H admitted a total of 15 applicants from the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, a college run by the government to serve rural underprivileged students, and UDAAN, a project to address the low enrolment of female students in prestigious engineering institutions. Through this partnership, these students will receive scholarships to fully fund a four-year bachelor of technology programme. In addition to the scholarships, knowledge-sharing seminars and career-mentoring sessions will be conducted by CGI as part of its efforts to promote career opportunities in the IT industry among youth. "As one of the leaders in the IT industry, one of CGI's priorities is to give back to the communities in which we live and work," said George Mattackal, President of CGI's Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence. "Through partnering with premier educational institutions, we want to empower youth to become future technology leaders and innovators, while supporting efforts to bridge the skill gap in the technology industry."Commenting on CGI's grant and the SPEC admissions channel, Professor P J Narayanan, Director, IIIT-H said, "We've always been an inclusive institute and are happy to see more women and rural students interested in technology and keen to join our institute. CGI's generous contribution will allow them to follow their passion and make significant contributions in various areas of research."In India, CGI has around 14,000 professionals across eight offices in five cities, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune. For the past two decades, CGI's experts in India have provided global delivery support to 200+ clients across the globe, ensuring close collaboration, accountability, flexibility, superior service and, most importantly, expected business results.About IIIT-Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research with great social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.Website: www.iiit.ac.inAbout CGI: Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firm in the world. With 74,000 professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from IT and business consulting to systems integration, outsourcing services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With annual revenue of C$10.8 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.Source: IIIT-Hyderabad PWRPWR