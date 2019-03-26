Chace Crawford to star in thriller 'Inheritance'

Los Angeles, Mar 26 (PTI) "Gossip Girl" alum Chace Crawford is set to star opposite Lilly Collins in thriller "Inheritance".According to the Hollywood Reporter, Vaughn Stein is directing the indie project.The film also features Simon Pegg, Connie Nielsen and Patrick Warburton.Matthew Kennedy has penned the script, which revolves around a woman (Collins) whose father, the patriarch of a wealthy and powerful political family passes away. He leaves his daughter an envelope containing directions to a cabin where she finds an imprisoned man, opening the door to secrets that will threaten to unravel and destroy their lives and everyone around them. Crawford will play Collins' brother.Richard B Lewis is producing the project via Southpaw Entertainment with David Wulf. PTI SHDSHD